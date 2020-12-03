Thomas Hooker Bliss, Sr. died in Charleston, SC on November 28. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Tom will be fondly remembered for his good sense of humor, and gentle touch on the dance floor. Thomas H. Bliss, Sr. was born in New York City on January 6, 1938 to John Henry Bliss and Claribel (Shura) Schmitt Bliss. A consummate New Yorker, his family resided on the upper west side and eventually moved to Washingtonville, NY. Tom attended Kent School in Connecticut graduating in 1956. He graduated from Lehigh University with a BS in marketing in 1960 and joined the US Marine Corps completing his duty in 1966. Tom opened Bliss Box Corporation in 1972 in West Chester, PA. A consummate box man, he grew the business and sold it to Packaging Corporation of America after a successful 20 year run. Tom’s legacy continues with PCA at Hanover Container where the Bliss Stitcher machine continues to make corrugated containers and bears the Bliss Box logo, BBC. Tom was devoted to community service participating on multiple boards and projects including the YMCA of Oxford, PA, Elwyn Institute of Media, PA, and more recently Oxford Community Center of Oxford, MD. He adored sailing and exploring the Chesapeake Bay and the Maine coastlines where he lived and spent many vacations. He skied until the age of 79 and traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad. Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Bassett-Powell Bliss, their two children, Georgina Bassett Bliss Marshall (William “Rick”), and Thomas Hooker Bliss, Jr (Lei), his six grandchildren, Charles, James, Isabelle, Kevin, Philip, Trinity, beloved cousins, nephews and extended family. Tom will be incredibly missed by all. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Charleston, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
