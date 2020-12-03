1/1
Thomas Hooker Bliss Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Hooker Bliss, Sr. died in Charleston, SC on November 28. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Tom will be fondly remembered for his good sense of humor, and gentle touch on the dance floor. Thomas H. Bliss, Sr. was born in New York City on January 6, 1938 to John Henry Bliss and Claribel (Shura) Schmitt Bliss. A consummate New Yorker, his family resided on the upper west side and eventually moved to Washingtonville, NY. Tom attended Kent School in Connecticut graduating in 1956. He graduated from Lehigh University with a BS in marketing in 1960 and joined the US Marine Corps completing his duty in 1966. Tom opened Bliss Box Corporation in 1972 in West Chester, PA. A consummate box man, he grew the business and sold it to Packaging Corporation of America after a successful 20 year run. Tom’s legacy continues with PCA at Hanover Container where the Bliss Stitcher machine continues to make corrugated containers and bears the Bliss Box logo, BBC. Tom was devoted to community service participating on multiple boards and projects including the YMCA of Oxford, PA, Elwyn Institute of Media, PA, and more recently Oxford Community Center of Oxford, MD. He adored sailing and exploring the Chesapeake Bay and the Maine coastlines where he lived and spent many vacations. He skied until the age of 79 and traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad. Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Bassett-Powell Bliss, their two children, Georgina Bassett Bliss Marshall (William “Rick”), and Thomas Hooker Bliss, Jr (Lei), his six grandchildren, Charles, James, Isabelle, Kevin, Philip, Trinity, beloved cousins, nephews and extended family. Tom will be incredibly missed by all. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Charleston, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
Patricia, Georgina, Rick, Charlie, James and Isabelle: My sincerest condolences on the passing of Tom, what a wonderful and happy man. I didn't know of his dancing prowess but a favorite song of his had to be "What a Wonderful World". He treasured all of you and his life experiences which made his world wonderful. Whenever I had the opportunity to be with him, his enthusiasm was infectious and his interests genuine, varied and deep. My last call from him related to a poodle breeding matter and when we concluded the call I just thought what a neat guy, still pursuing and perfecting the things he loves. Take care, my thoughts are with you, Mark
m
Family Friend
December 3, 2020
What a fabulous person he was. Always had a smile. He was a wonderful husband and father and loved all his family.
Beth Bitler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved