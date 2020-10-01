Thomas J. Kirk Jr. of West Chester, PA passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 in his home at the age of 81. Tom was preceded in death by his wife Pat Kirk (Steinfeld), parents Tom and Mary Kirk, and his brother Jack Kirk. Tom is survived by his brother Jim Kirk of Drexel Hill, his children Tom (Erin) Kirk of Unionville, Laura (Mark) Capuano of West Chester, and Tricia (Steve) Eberhardt of Cochranville, and his grandchildren Megan, Matt, Brian, Mac, Ben, Grace, Bernie, and Catherine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom’s Funeral Mass Friday October 9, 2020 10:30am (9:30am-10:30am Visitation and 10:30am-11:30am mass) at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road West Chester, PA 19380. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to The American Cancer Society
, 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103 OR The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.loganfuneralhomes.com