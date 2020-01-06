|
Thomas H. Jones, Jr., age 92, died January 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Miner Jones, his four children, Wendy Quintrell (Tim), Deb Veneziale (John), Rich (Terri), and Dave and seven grandchildren, Greg (Leslie), Brian, Laura, Michael, Ryan (Monica), Katie, and Cullen. Tom received Bachelor of Science degrees from both the US Merchant Marine Academy and Lehigh University. He started his career at Bethlehem Steel and retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in 1996. After retirement, Tom served more than 5000 hours over 15 years volunteering at Paoli Hospital. He was a 54 year member of the Paoli Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, elder, and trustee and a member of the church choir and counting team. Funeral services will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 S. Valley Rd, Paoli, PA 19301, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Transform Building Fund of Paoli Presbyterian Church. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 7, 2020