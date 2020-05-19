Thomas Michael Harrison Sr. was born in 1942 in West Chester, Pennsylvania and resided in Millsboro, Delaware until he died on May 8, 2020 at Bebe Healthcare in Lewes, Delaware. Harrison was the late son of Helen Bailey and Carson Harrison of West Chester, Pennsylvania. On July 7, 1962, he married the love of his life Barbara Ann Sarmento of Downingtown, Pennsylvania. In addition to his wife, Harrison is survived by his four children and their spouses, Lisa Layne, wife of Richard of Philippi, West Virginia, Christine Marie Thomas of Blackwood, New Jersey, Thomas Michael Harrison Jr. and his husband Jerry Santoferrara of Newark, Delaware and William Carson Harrison and husband Michael David Arenz of Los Angeles, California. He was a beloved Pop Pop to Sean Michael Thornton, Corey Patrick Thomas, Carson Logan Thomas and to his great grandson River Sauer. Additionally, Harrison is survived by his sister Betty Jo McGowan and her husband Joseph. He worked for Matlack Systems and Degussa Chemicals Corporation and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing and snowmobiling, along with golfing and softball. Later in his life, Harrison became reconnected to his Tennessee family roots and established a bluegrass band and would perform his favorite song Rocky Top whenever he played. He is additionally survived by countless nieces and nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Bebe Medical Foundation.



