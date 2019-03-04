|
|
Thomas Edward O’Donnell, 85, of Thorndale, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Ann O’Donnell. Thomas is survived by 4 step children; Jack (Teresa) Widhson, MaryAnn Renken (Robert), Robert (Linda) Widhson, and Joseph Widhson, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. An evening viewing will be held on March 8, 2019, 6-8pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, on Saturday, March 9, at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 9am-9:45am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 5, 2019