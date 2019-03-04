Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas O'Donnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas O'Donnell Obituary
Thomas Edward O’Donnell, 85, of Thorndale, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Ann O’Donnell. Thomas is survived by 4 step children; Jack (Teresa) Widhson, MaryAnn Renken (Robert), Robert (Linda) Widhson, and Joseph Widhson, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. An evening viewing will be held on March 8, 2019, 6-8pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, on Saturday, March 9, at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 9am-9:45am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now