Thomas M. Profeto – March 30, 1953 – April 11, 2019, age 66 died peacefully at his home. Survived by his daughters, Lauren Profeto and Tara Jones and son-in-law, Matthew Jones, and his wife, Kathleen M. Profeto. His pride and joy were his three granddaughters, Peyton, Gracie and Cami Jones. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth Profeto (Sandee) and Raymond Profeto (Julie); his godson, Eric Profeto (Jeannine), his niece, Kelley Profeto, great-nephew Kenny James and great-niece Jaylee. He was preceded in death by his father, “Wawa” Profeto and his mother Betty Erdman. Tom was employed as a foreman at the former Lukens Steel Company. He enjoyed sports and was a member of the West End Fire Company. A Prayer Service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 followed by a visitation for relatives and friends until 7 p.m. at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to City Gate Mission, 17 N. 7th Ave., Coatesville, PA 19320. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 13, 2019