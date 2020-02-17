|
Thomas W. Pfahler, Jr., 81, passed away at his Paradise residence on Feb. 14, 2020. Born in Honey Brook, he was the son of the late Thomas W. Sr. and Marian E. (Rudolph) Pfahler and husband of, Nancy (Jones) Pfahler.
Viewings will be held Friday, Feb. 21st from 5-7 PM and Saturday Feb. 22nd from 10-11 AM. On Saturday, Christiana Lodge # 417 F&AM will conduct Masonic services at 11 AM, followed by the Funeral. All events will take place at St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562. Private interment will be in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers and kindly consider a contribution to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tamp, FL 33607, with ""In memory of Thomas W. Pfahler, Jr."" in the memo.
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 19, 2020