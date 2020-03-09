|
|
Timothy Jay Ceska, 55, passed away on March 5, 2020. The oldest of three children, he was born to Dr. Gary Ceska and Nancy LeHew Ceska on May 17, 1964 in State College, PA. Tim spent most of his youth in the Pittsburgh area, and then later moved with his family to Paoli, PA. Tim spent happy years at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV where he was a proud member of the TKE fraternity. He later spent time stationed in Japan in the United States Navy. Tim resided the majority of his adult life in Exton, PA. He was an avid reader, and his hobbies were sports (Eagles, Phillies, Steelers, Yankees among his favorites), politics, and music- primarily country and southern rock. During his life, he went to many professional sporting events, concerts, and also visited Nashville and Graceland on more than one occasion. Elvis was one of his favorites. He could easily recite any fact about politics, sports and his favorite music. He had a great love of animals, and was always happy to housesit his father’s dogs/cat. Tim was a proud American who loved and respected his country. Tim is survived by his father, Dr. Gary Ceska (Dr. Sandra Ceska), his brother, Dan Ceska, his sister, Karen Ceska (Mark Grabowski), and his niece Sophia. He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Ceska. The family would like to thank the Chester County Hospital and Penn Hospice for the wonderful care given to Tim during his last days.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 10, 2020