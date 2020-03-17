|
|
Timothy Recchilongo, resident of Englewood, FL., passed on to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020, after a 2 year battle with cancer at the age of 59. Tim was born on May 31, 1960 in West Chester, PA., to Louis F. and Anne Recchilongo, 3rd of 6 children. Tim graduated from NCCTS in Phoenixville, PA, in 1979 as an auto mechanic. He was a 17 year employee of Acme Markets. He later became an electrician and most recently was employed as an estate manager in Boca Grande, FL. Tim enjoyed classic cars, Frank Sinatra, camping, doing home projects and cooking for family Sunday dinners. He was a hero in his wife’s eyes and a trusted friend to many. He attended Northside Christian Church with his wife, Renee. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Louis F. Recchilongo. Tim will forever be remembered by his wife, Renee; daughter, Nicole Palman (Sean); son, Timothy; stepsons Gabriel & Nathaniel Bellmore; mother, Anne; sisters, Helen Brennan, Kathy McNally (Tim), and Celeste Haston; Brothers, Louis (Doris) and Joe (Karen); 3 granddaughters, a step granddaughter and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will take place in Florida. A memorial service in Pennsylvania is planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MBC-FOUND, on line at Moffitt.org or by mail 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa FL 33612.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 18, 2020