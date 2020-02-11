|
|
Ursula Stewart passed away peacefully at the age of 103 years on January 27, 2020 at the Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania. She was born on February 2, 1916 in Frankfurt, Germany. She was the devoted wife of the late Edwin Stewart, Jr., and the adored sister of the late Ruth Griffith of Camberra, Australia, and the late Eva Fuchs, of Wiesbaden, Germany. She was the beloved mother of Margaret Lindsay, Barbara Schwartzberg (husband: Les Schwartzberg), and Joanne Stewart. She was the dear grandmother of Ava Lindsay, the kind step-grandmother of Jayme and Kevin Schwartzberg, and the dear step-great-grandmother of Cameron Schwartzberg. Ursula often recalled her earlier years as a survivor of both WW I and WW II in Germany. She arrived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1948, receiving a US Army Scholarship to Drexel University for her studies. She met the love of her life, Edwin Stewart, Jr., shortly after her arrival. They were married 7 months later. She soon became a busy homemaker spending her days caring for her growing family and many pets. She loved animals, gardening, canning, cooking, sewing and reading. She and her husband liked traveling and spending summer vacations in Deer Isle, Maine. They moved to the Tel Hai Retirement Community in 1990. She was a founding member of the Living God Lutheran Church in Honey Brook, PA. Ursula will be remembered most for her gracious and caring nature as well as her energy, optimism and zest for life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Living God Lutheran Church or to the Main Line Animal Rescue (MLAR).
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 12, 2020