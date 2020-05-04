Velma Marie Pfahler, 98 of West Chester, passed away April 9th, 2020. She was born in Frostburg Maryland, the daughter of John and Margaret Richmond. She was a graduate of Frostburg State College with a degree in Elementary Education and Music. After teaching she married George Pfahler and had two daughters. She was a homemaker of many talents and involved in many church activities. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, George, who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her daughters Margaret Rightnour and husband John of Ashland, VA, and Joan Flanagan and husband Kennan of West Chester. She had 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A service for celebration of life will be private.



