Velma Rodkey, 98, of Malvern passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Rodkey, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. She was born August 31, 1922 to the late Jean and Louis Atkinson. She was a lifetime member of Malvern Presbyterian Church and Covenant United Presbyterian Church. She loved the outdoors and spent many summers family camping with all her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her extreme kindness and caring. She is survived by her 4 children, Shirley (Chuck) Stanke, Glenn (Fran) Rodkey, Todd (Rosemary) Rodkey, and Tracie (Jerry) Baugher; her 6 grandchildren, Jennifer (Toby), Rachel, Michelle (Mike), Brad, Travis (Margie), and Tiffany; and her 5 great-grandchildren, Reed, Julian, Summer, Lila, and Mason. She was preceded in death by her 2 sisters. Visitation is Monday, October 12th from 11 to 12 p.m. at Mauger Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern, Pa. 19355. A memorial service will follow visitation. Internment will immediately follow at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, 352 S. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, Pa. 19406. In lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions in honor of Velma Rodkey to American Cancer Society
. (https://www.cancer.org
) www.maugergivnish.com