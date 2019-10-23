|
|
Verna P. Bodor, 97, of Coatesville, PA passed away October 20, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1922 to Frank and Mary Smith Miller. Verna was the beloved husband of the late Frank Bodor, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. She worked at Dick Thomas’s in Exton for 25 years until its closing in the late 1970’s. She began working at Georgios in Downingtown, PA in 1983 until her retirement 27 years later at the age of 87. She loved working for “her” George and frequently shared fond memories of working with George’s mom Stella. Verna was very dedicated to her family and loved spending time with them. Verna is survived by her son John Bodor; her daughter, Kathleen Trader and her many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two daughters, Carol Mahan and Nancy Talucci. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Verna’s life celebration service on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Peter United Church of Christ, 1920 Ridge Road, Pottstown, PA 19465, where friends may visit from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 24, 2019