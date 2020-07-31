Vernon May, Sr., 76, of Glenmoore, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence. Vernon was the son of the late Ethel (Berkey) and Charles May. Vernon was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. The owner of Vernon May & Sons Landscaping & Evergreens, Vernon enjoyed landscaping and flowers. Vernon was a lover of outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and being outside with his family. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his companion of 17 years Heidi Levengood, son Vernon May, Jr., brothers Grover May and Charles May, and sisters Ethel “Tootie” Griffin and Bertha Hamby. Vernon is survived by his son, Kevin May, husband of Jennifer, and daughter-in-law Michelle May. He is also survived by grandchildren: Valerie Windle, wife of Ashley, Melody May, Jake May, Katie May, and Christina May; great grandchildren: Elizabeth May, Lucy Windle, and Jane Windle; sister, Shirley Dunfee; and his former wife, Louise Berky. A public visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, from 9:30-10:45 AM at James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown. A funeral service will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.



