Vester Vivian Vercoe, Jr., age 93, died peacefully at his Malvern home on July 19, 2019. Formerly of Wayne, he was the son of Vivian Martin and Vester Vivian Vercoe, Sr. Vester grew up in Wilkes-Barre, PA in a very musical family. He began playing the flute and piccolo at a young age, and won state championships for his flute playing during his school years. Enlisting in the Navy at eighteen, his tour took him to the South Pacific, where he worked in submarine communications. When it came time to think seriously about what he might do after the war, Vester implored his parents to let him attend the Eastman School of Music. He had fallen in love with the Big Band sounds of the era and wanted passionately to become a band arranger, but ultimately Vester graduated from Wilkes College with a degree in business. Music once again played a special role in his life, when, while making a record for a friend, he met and later married the soprano soloist his friend had hired, Jean Auman. In later years Vester found great enjoyment performing with and composing for local church bell choirs. Vester was employed by the Dow Chemical Company for the majority of his career, specializing in the company’s insulation products and assisting builders and architects with its installation. “V”, as he was known by nearly everyone, is survived by his children, Kim Vercoe and her husband Sam Porter of Southborough, MA, Scott Vercoe and his wife Laurie Vercoe of Malvern, PA, and Darin Vercoe of Port Townsend, WA. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Bryan and his wife Karyn, Travis, and Elijah Vercoe, and Kira Porter. Vester was also fortunate to have lived long enough to meet his great granddaughter, Aubrey Vercoe. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Covenant Church Bell Choir, 400 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 30, 2019