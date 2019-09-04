|
|
Victor J. “Vic” Boland, III, age 55, of Aston, PA, passed away on September 1, 2019. Victor was the beloved husband of Eileen Boland; the loving father of Victoria M. Boland, Shawn C. Estes and Alicia M. Graney (Chris). He is survived by his dearest parents, Victor J., Jr. and Connie (nee Lemanowicz) Boland; five cherished grandchildren; his loving siblings, Michele Warren (Ralph), Conrad Boland (Lori) and Douglas Boland, as well as his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300 and to his Graveside Service 1:30 PM at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 5, 2019