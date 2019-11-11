|
Victor C. Girafalco, 95, died on July 13, 2019. The 7th son of Rafael and Virginia Girafalco of Church Street, Downingtown, Vic was quarterback on the Downingtown HS football team, a track sprint runner, and an excellent jitter bugger. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he joined the US Army Air Forces. He married “Jit” Gaspari in 1946. Together they opened the Neopolitan Deli in Berwyn in 1964, working there until they sold it in 1980. Predeceased by all his siblings and his wife, whom he loved up until her death in 2017, he is survived by daughters Beth Chirich and Gigi (David) Kaer; son, Victor (Sally) Girafalco; and granddaughters Rebecca and Alexandra Chirich. Loved and respected by all who knew him, he is sorely missed. Relatives and friends are invited to a 12 PM Mass in Vic’s honor on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Norbert’s Church, Paoli, followed by a secular celebration at St. Anthony’s Restaurant in Downingtown.
