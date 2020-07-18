On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Vickie Johnson, formerly of Elverson, passed away at age 77. Vickie was born on August 15, 1942 and grew up in Nyack, NY. She was the daughter of Bill and Connie Voss and big sister to Larry. She was married to the love of her life, Bob Johnson, for 52 years. Together, they raised daughters Lisa and Suzanne. Vickie doted on her three grandchildren, Greg, Riley, and Jack. After graduating from the University of Iowa, Vickie became a reading specialist and elementary school teacher. She taught at Twin Valley for many years until her retirement, obtaining a Master’s degree from Millersville along the way. She then became an antiques dealer in Morgantown before moving to Franklin, TN and most recently, Milwaukie, OR. If you have met Vickie, you will remember her. She probably invited you to her next party. Vickie was one of those people who asked you how you are and really wanted to know. She was vivacious, made fast friends with everyone within two minutes of meeting them, and had a huge smile. She was an avid gardener, cook, collector, garage sale-r, and socializer. She had a wonderful talent for painting and loved fashion. Vickie will be missed immensely by her family and huge circle of friends. Memorial donations may be made to a child-focused charity of your choosing. At Vickie’s request, there will be no service.



