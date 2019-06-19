Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria McConaghy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Lynn McConaghy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victoria Lynn McConaghy Obituary
Victoria Lynn McConaghy of West Chester. Victoria Lynn McConaghy, 56 of West Chester, PA died Monday June 17, 2019 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. She was the companion of Donald Smith. Born August 27, 1962 in Germantown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John James McConaghy and Nancy Dickson McConaghy. Victoria loved her family and treasured spending time with her grandson. In addition to Donald, Victoria is survived by her son, William Laird and his wife Caitlin, and their son Carter. Services and Interment will be held in Private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now