Victoria Lynn McConaghy of West Chester. Victoria Lynn McConaghy, 56 of West Chester, PA died Monday June 17, 2019 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. She was the companion of Donald Smith. Born August 27, 1962 in Germantown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John James McConaghy and Nancy Dickson McConaghy. Victoria loved her family and treasured spending time with her grandson. In addition to Donald, Victoria is survived by her son, William Laird and his wife Caitlin, and their son Carter. Services and Interment will be held in Private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 20, 2019