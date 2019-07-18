|
|
Vincent M. DeAscentiis, age 85 of Coatesville passed away on July 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen L. DeAscentiis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 1060 W. Lincoln Highway COATESVILLE, Pa (Valley Twp.) His mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11 am from St. Peter Church 2835 Manor Rd. West Brandywine Twp. Where friends may visit from 9:15 to 10:45 am. Interment private.
Published in The Daily Local on July 22, 2019