Vincent Lawrence Forgione, age 84, formerly of Chester Springs, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Annapolis, MD. Born in Philadelphia, PA., he was the son of the late Lawrence and Marion (nee Bovio) Forgione. He served in the US Army from 2-18-1957 to 2-11-1959. He was an owner of the Baskin Robbins Ice Cream store at 38th & Walnut Street in Philadelphia, which he operated for 20 years. He then operated The Village Porch Restaurant in Springfield/ Delaware County before his retirement. Mr. Forgione enjoyed family vacations at Wildwood Crest, NJ; watching Eagles games; playing cards; visiting Casinos; and driving around on golf courses with his sons. Mr. Forgione was preceded in death by his wife Agnes (nee Boccuti) Forgione in 2018. He is the devoted father of Stephanie M. Woodall and her husband John of Edgewater, Md., Vincent S. Forgione of Parkesburg, Pa., Christina M. Trego, and her husband Buddy of Coatesville, Pa, and Stephen L. Forgione and his wife Michele of Downingtown, Pa. He is the loving Grandfather of 9 grandchildren: Diana Szekely (husband Michael), Caroline Titus (husband Andrew), Gary, Anna, Justine, Cameron, Sydney, and Jack, and great Grandfather of Henry Szekely. Vincent’s Funeral Mass and Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Norristown, will be held privately. The Mass will be livestreamed and family and friends are invited to participate on October 16, 2020 at 10:30AM at the following link https://livestream.com/saintanthonyparish/events/9349111 Remembrances in his name may be made to a veterans’ charity of your choice. Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
10:30 AM
livestreamed
Funeral services provided by
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
