Vincent N. Mancini, 82, of West Chester, PA passed away on March 3, 2020. He is survived by Leanora M. (née Caputo) Mancini; sons, Chris Mancini (Audrey) and Jason Mancini; grandchildren, Isabella and Griffin Mancini; sisters, Felicia Dooley and Esther Paciolla and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters, Florence “Floss” Smith and Philomena Macchia. Vincent was a Political Science Professor at Delaware County Community College for 48 years. He was an avid tennis player and traveler. His greatest joy was being a loving father and grandfather. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 8, 2020