Violet A. Pacana, 97, of Coatesville died Friday, November 6, 2020. Violet is survived by two daughters Camillia Phenneger and her husband Jack and Alexandria “Sandy” Pacana and a son Lawrence and his wife Maureen, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Violet’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Our Lady of The Rosary Church. A face mask and social distancing are required. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Violet’s honor may be made to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, 80 South 17th Ave., Coatesville, PA 19320 or Tel Hai Retirement Community 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To post online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
