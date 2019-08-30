Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Basilio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Basilio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Basilio Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" A. Basilio, age 69, of Kennett Square passed away on Aug. 29, 2019.
She was the beloved wife for 48 years of Anthony "Tony" N. Basilio, Jr.; loving mother of Anthony N. Basilio, III (Molly) and David J. Basilio (Lisa); sister of Richard L. Stevens, Mary E. Fissel, Linda K. Basilio (James A.) and Donna Shaffer; grandmother of David J., Emily E., Mia E., and Avery N. Also survived by two step-grandchildren, Mark and Kristen Rhodes and many nieces & nephews.
A viewing will be on Thu., Sep. 5 from 6 to 8PM and on Fri. from 9 to 10:30AM at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. A Funeral Mass will be at 11AM on Fri. Sep. 6, 2019 at St. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 212 Meredith Street, Kennett Square. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery.
www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now