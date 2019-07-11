|
|
Virginia “Jinny” (Richardson) Craig, born February 21, 1932, passed away peacefully July 4, 2019 in Frederick, Maryland with her children by her side. Virginia was the oldest daughter of the late John and Mary Richardson. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Craig (1996), her older brother John (Jack) Richardson and her younger sister Barbara Schlichter. She is survived by daughter Debbie McCrory (Travis), and their children, Jared (Shelley), Spencer, and Cecilia, son Jeff Craig (Suthida) and their daughter Claudine, sister Phyllis Vance; brother Keith Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia spent her early years working at Dupont where she met her husband. After raising her children, she worked for over 35 years at H&R Block, eventually becoming an Enrolled Agent. Virginia enjoyed spending time outdoors. If she wasn’t going for long walks, she could be found in her garden or on the golf course. Her love for golf helped her son develop a great passion for the game. Virginia also loved playing her piano and organ, singing in the Westminster church choir or working at her sewing machine. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her sisters in Sea Isle City, NJ, going on family vacations and spending time with her grandchildren. Services for Virginia will be Saturday July 13, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester Pennsylvania. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Memorial service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to any of the following charities that support causes that impacted her life: Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/, https://www.heart.org/ or https://www.lung.org/.
Published in The Daily Local on July 12, 2019