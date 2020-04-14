|
Virginia D. Hoffman (nee Hawksby), formally of West Chester, died peacefully on April 12, 2020 at the age of 95. Virginia (Ginny) was the devoted wife of 71 years to the late John (Jack) Hoffman. She was the loving mother of Dianne Strauss (late John)- Hilltown, Ginger Conway (Will)- Doylestown, John Hoffman (Kathy)-Glenmoore, Mary Beth Moloney (Kevin)-Sellersville, Joseph Hoffman (Mary Jo)-Downingtown and Nancy Delp (Tim)-Cape May. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren who adoringly called her Nana. For years, Ginny was a faithful volunteer at the St. Jude's Charity Thrift Shop in Berwyn, PA and will especially be remembered by her family for her famous poolside picnics and Thanksgiving dinners. She was a talented seamstress, fantastic cook, an avid gardener and loved spending summer vacations at the beach. Funeral and interment will be private. Logan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020