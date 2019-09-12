Home

Virginia May Anderson

Virginia May “Ginny” Anderson, age 84, of Coatesville, PA, passed away surrounded by her loving family, September 11, 2019. She was the wife of Frederick B. Anderson with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Margaret Dunnett Ettien. She graduated from Scott High School in class of ’53. She worked for Yearsley real estate in her late teens to help support her family as her father passed away prematurely. After raising her own five children she became a Pre-School teacher for St. Marks Lutheran Church where she also sang in the choir. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. Closest to Ginny’s heart was her love for Jesus. Surviving are her husband, her five children: Frederick Jr., Mark, Lisa, Lori, and Richard, her seven grandchildren and four siblings: Charlotte, Barbara, George and Ruth. For funeral service information please see www.shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 13, 2019
