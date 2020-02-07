Daily Local News Obituaries
Services
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
View Map
Virginia R. Harkins


1941 - 2020
Virginia R. Harkins Obituary
Virginia (Ginny) R. Harkins, born February 13, 1941 passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 78. She was the youngest of six children born to George and Lilian Harkins. Ginny was a devoted and loving sister, friend and neighbor. She loved planning Harkins family reunions, dancing, telling stories of her family and was famous for her pound cake. She was a member of Landenberg United Methodist Church. She worked for 38 years as Branch Manager at Benchmark Federal Credit Union in West Chester before retiring. Ginny is survived by her brother, Emanuel James Harkins, brother-in-law, Robert (Bobby) Campbell and her nieces and nephews. A viewing, and opportunity to visit with Ginny’s family and friends, will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Ginny’s service will follow at 11:00 AM at Kuzo Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers and to honor her memory, donations may be made to for Parkinson’s Research.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 9, 2020
