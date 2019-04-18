Daily Local News Obituaries
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd RC Church
Blooming Grove, PA
1929 - 2019
Virginia E. “Ginny” Savage Selfridge, age 90, of Sunset Grove, Westchester, died Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alfred Selfridge. Born April 13, 1929 at Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Lillian (Galko) Savage. A graduate of Hawley High School Class of 1947, she worked as a dispatcher for Bell Telephone and AT&T until her retirement. She is survived by one sister: Marie Savage Leach of Lords Valley and Westchester. Visitation will be held at Teeters’ East Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, on Monday, April 22nd from 2 to 5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, April 23nd at 11 AM at Good Shepherd RC Church, Blooming Grove, PA. Burial will follow in Lords Valley Cemetery, Lords Valley. For further information visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 19, 2019
