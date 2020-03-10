|
|
Vivian E. Cline (nee Goddard) of Charlestown Township passed away on the afternoon of March 8, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. The daughter of the late Carl Goddard and the late Enid Perkins Goddard, Vivian was born on August 13, 1931 in Alledonia, Ohio, where she lived with her family until marriage. She graduated magna cum laude from Muskingum University and won numerous awards for academic excellence. Vivian culminated her career as controller of the Barnes Foundation for fifteen years and business manager of the Great Valley Nature Center for ten years. But no professional pursuit compared to the energy, devotion and love she poured into raising her family. Vivian is survived by her children, Ronda Hamilton (Jesse), Stephen Cline, Kimberly Gibney, Jennifer Martin and Melissa Michaels (Bill); 18 grandchildren including Sean and Eric Hamilton (Jessica); Carl, Olivia, Emma, and Alexa Gibney; Lynda, Ryan, Karyn and Jayne Michaels; and Kaitlyn, Jeffrey and Kelly Cline. Anyone who knew Vivian will remember that she loved spending time with her family and enjoyed monthly bridge games, neighborhood luncheons and watching football. Vivian was an avid reader who enjoyed numerous historical books each month. A memorial service celebrating Vivian’s life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 S. Valley Road, Paoli, with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian Cline’s honor can be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia or Nemours/Alfred I DuPont Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 11, 2020