Vivian S. Golder, 93, of Collegeville, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Harborview Rehab and Care Center, Lansdale, PA. Vivian is preceded in death by her husband Francis “Sonny” Golder. She is survived by daughter Blanche Speaker (Steve Malaico), brother John Pullen, sister Maryann Lucas, and many extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Vivian’s funeral services on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11AM, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends may visit from 10AM-10:50AM. Burial Romansville United Methodist Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 31, 2019