Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Golder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Golder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Golder Obituary
Vivian S. Golder, 93, of Collegeville, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Harborview Rehab and Care Center, Lansdale, PA. Vivian is preceded in death by her husband Francis “Sonny” Golder. She is survived by daughter Blanche Speaker (Steve Malaico), brother John Pullen, sister Maryann Lucas, and many extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Vivian’s funeral services on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11AM, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends may visit from 10AM-10:50AM. Burial Romansville United Methodist Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now