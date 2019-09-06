|
Vivian M. “Ditty” Swisher Ireland, 99, of Coatesville, passed away on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at the Brandywine Nursing Home in Wilmington, DE. She was the widow of Myron R. Ireland, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, Vivian was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Leonard Swisher. She was a resident of Coatesville most of her life. She had been a member of the Hibernia Methodist Church since her childhood and worked for Chester County Parks as a Hostess at the Hatfield House. She is survived by her two children: Leonard Scarborough, husband of Frances, of Coatesville, and Lois Scarborough of Wilmington, DE, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one sister Sarah Hasiey. She was preceded in death by one sister Carol Marshall. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 AM at the Hibernia Methodist Church, 220 Hibernia Rd, W. Brandywine Township, PA 19320 with a viewing from 10 - 11 AM. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Hibernia Methodist Church at the above address. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 7, 2019