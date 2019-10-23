|
Vivian A. Rice, 74, a lifelong resident of West Chester, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home. She was the daughter of Lois Greenleaf Rehfuss and the late John G. Rehfuss. A 1963 graduate of Great Valley High School, Vivian was employed for almost three decades as a caseworker for the West Chester Area School District. Vicki, as she was known to many, devoted her career to helping families and young children in Chester County. Vicki will be remembered for her vibrant sense of humor and quick wit, always sharing a fun story or joke. She had a great sense of style with a passion for local antiques and artisans. But her true love was putting her toes in the sand at the beach and being with friends and family. In addition to her mother, Vivian is survived by her children, Brad (Jennifer) and Christine Sauers (Dave); grandchildren, Isabella, Abigail, Harrison, Alex; in-laws, Fay Leary, Judy Rice, Robert Rice, Samuel W. Rice, Jr. as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that are like family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC, 229 South High Street, West Chester, 610-696-0134, where the family will receive guests starting at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Maternal & Child Health Consortium, in memory of Vicki Rice, 30 W. Barnard St #1, West Chester, PA 19382 or ccmchc.org Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 24, 2019