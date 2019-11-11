|
W. John Horst, Jr., 82, of Elverson, PA, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Reading Hospital.
Born in Ephrata, PA, John was the son of the late W. John Horst, Sr. and Thelma (Kilhefner) Horst.
After graduating from Ephrata High School in 1955 and earning teaching degrees from Millersville University and The Pennsylvania State University, John was employed as a History Teacher at Scott High School in Coatesville, PA.
He was a former member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata and The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Coatesville. John currently worshipped as a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lincoln-Ephrata, PA.
John was a world traveler and especially loved spending time in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He liked to play Bridge and was an avid Penn State Fan.
John will be lovingly missed by his two sisters: Theda J., wife of Richard S. Raffauf, Jr. of East Earl, PA and Harriet L., wife of Jay A. Stoltzfus of Ephrata, PA; three nieces; one nephew; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1331 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA. Memorial services officiated by the Rev. Jeffrey Goodman will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 10, 2019