|
|
Bud Knighton, 92, died November 2, 2019, in Bozeman, Montana.A memorial service will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon reception at Valley View Golf Club.
Bud was born January 23, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bud served in the 3rd Marine Division from 1944 to 1947 in Guam and China. After the military, he graduated from Pennsylvania's West Chester State Teachers College in 1953 and taught science before obtaining a Master's Degree in Science Administration. In 1970 he became West Chester School District's Science Supervisor until he retired in 1985.
Active in the Bozeman Breakfast Optimist Club, Bud also belonged to the Valley View Golf Club. He was an avid golfer and outdoor enthusiast. Bud combined his educational background with outdoor discovery and introduced many to the joys of camping, canoeing, and exploring nature.
Bud was preceded in death by his brother, William Knighton.
Bud leaves behind his wife, Charlotte, of 66 years; sons Berk (Shirley), Bill, Cliff (Sue) and Chuck (Dana); grandchildren Kelsey Travis, Cale Knighton, Wade Knighton, Jack Knighton, Finn Knighton and Courtney Knighton; great-grandson Ranger Knighton; nephews Ken and Jeff Knighton and Wayne DeVault; nieces Donna Gelegonya, Linda Leslie and Lauren James; his sister, Jayne DeVault; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and his best friend, Tom LeProuse.
Memorial donations can be made in Bud's memory to: , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607; Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Rd., Bozeman, Montana 59718; Reach Inc., 322 Gallatin Park Dr., Bozeman, Montana 59715; or Hospice of Bozeman Health, 3810 Valley Commons Dr., Bozeman, Montana 59718.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 10, 2019