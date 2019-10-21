Daily Local News Obituaries
Walter Delphais Obituary
Walter C. “Wally” Delphais, 71 of Downingtown PA, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at home. Born in West Chester, PA on June 16, 1948, he was the son of Helen Hodges Delphais of West Chester and the Late Robert J. Delphais. Wally graduated from Henderson High School. He was a self-employed truck driver. Wally enjoyed restoring cars, walking in the woods with his dog, cooking, and having fun with his family and friends. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his three brothers, Bob Delphais (Alice), Frank Delphais (Becky), John Delphais (Lisa) and three sisters, Cornelia Johnson (Chas), Margaret Roderer (Ted), Charlotte Gibbons (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home, 410 N. Church St.,West Chester, PA 610.696.1181 www.DellaFH.com followed by his Memorial Service at 10:00 am. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cem. West Chester, PA. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Hickman, 400 N. Walnut St. West Chester, PA 19380.
