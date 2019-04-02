Daily Local News Obituaries
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
Walter Huber
Walter Huber, age 89 of Malvern, PA passed away on March 30, 2019. Beloved companion of Audrey Stout. Walter was born on January 5, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry Huber and Jenny Scwarz Huber. He was a high school graduate and a veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean War. Walter worked at Wyeth Labs for over 30 years in various positions, lastly as a facilities manager. He enjoyed cooking, outdoors, nature, his rose garden, bird watching and insects, model trains and railroads, car racing, and port wine. He was a discriminating shopper, clipping coupons and reading all ingredients on the food products. Walt will be remembered as an authentic person with a great sense of humor. He delighted in entertaining others with his clever vocal interpretations and comedy routines. Besides being survived by his loving companion for 40 years Audrey Stout, he is survived by his daughter Linda McHale, husband Thomas McHale and their son Evan Thomas McHale. Also, step children Thomas A. Stout, David A. Stout, grandson Zack Stout, Barbara Strong, Emily Dorscheimer, their husbands and children and Daniel Stout (deceased) as well as many dear and loyal friends. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Disabled Veterans DVA, or The Food Pantry at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Malvern, PA. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 3, 2019
