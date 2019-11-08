Daily Local News Obituaries
Walter Hurst Obituary
Walter C. Hurst, 91, of Millersville, PA, passed away on November 6, 2019 at St. Anne’s Retirement Home. Born in Downingtown, PA, he was the son of the late George C. Hurst and Margaret (Smith) Hurst. Walter was the loving husband to Nancy (Adams) Hurst, and to the late Nancy (Thomas) Hurst who passed away in 1997. Walter was a 1945 graduate of West Chester High School. He served in the Merchant Marines from 1945-1946 then served with occupation troops in Japan, US Army Infantry, 25th Division, 35th Regiment from 1946-1948. Walter retired after 32 years at Pepperidge Farm, Inc. of Downingtown, PA. He was a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lionville, PA, and most recently was a member of Holy Spirt Lutheran Church, Lancaster, PA. He served as an Institutional Representative for the Boy Scouts and served Meals on Wheels in Chester County for many years. Most recently Nancy and he were active in volunteering for the Hospice & Community Care Auction in Lancaster, PA. Walter was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, biking, hiking and canoeing whenever he could. He loved music, in particular Big Band Music, and described Tommy Dorsey’s Band as one of the best. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Nancy, is a brother, Thomas G. Hurst (Charlotte) of West Chester, PA; cousins, Sarah and Miles Carpenter of Solon, ME; his children: Susan King (Stanley) of Lancaster, PA, Kathrine Guthrie (Randall) of Lodi, WI, Richard Hurst (Susanna Krueger) of West Chester, PA, Rodger Hurst of Coatesville, PA, Carl Hurst (Stephanie) of Ramona, CA, and John Hurst (Melanie Bernier) of Spring Mills, PA; step-children: Kimberly Crone (Michael) of Lewistown, PA and John Fleck (Kelly Dupre) of Timneth, CO; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday, November 14th at 10 AM for an hour of visitation followed by a Memorial Service to begin at 11 AM at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to St. Anne’s Retirement Home, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512, https://www.stannesrc.org/donations/ To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory 77-872-5041
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 9, 2019
