Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Simcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Simcox Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Simcox Sr. Obituary
Walter Warren Simcox, Sr., 94, of Downingtown, PA, passed away December 15, 2019. Born January 26, 1925 in Downingtown, PA, he was a son of the late Charles F. and Emma G. (Brown) Simcox. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII on a LST in the Pacific. Walter was the husband of Anna (nee White) Simcox; father of Walter W. Simcox, Jr. (Deborah) and Douglas Simcox (Theresa); grandfather of Matthew Simcox (Denise), Michael Simcox, and Deana Smith (Martin); great-grandfather of Owen Simcox, Martin Smith, and Harper Smith; and dear brother of Stephen Simcox (Marie). He was predeceased by 11 siblings. Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Philadelphia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, 3535 Market St, Ste 750, Phila., PA 19104. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -