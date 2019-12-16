|
Walter Warren Simcox, Sr., 94, of Downingtown, PA, passed away December 15, 2019. Born January 26, 1925 in Downingtown, PA, he was a son of the late Charles F. and Emma G. (Brown) Simcox. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII on a LST in the Pacific. Walter was the husband of Anna (nee White) Simcox; father of Walter W. Simcox, Jr. (Deborah) and Douglas Simcox (Theresa); grandfather of Matthew Simcox (Denise), Michael Simcox, and Deana Smith (Martin); great-grandfather of Owen Simcox, Martin Smith, and Harper Smith; and dear brother of Stephen Simcox (Marie). He was predeceased by 11 siblings. Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Philadelphia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, 3535 Market St, Ste 750, Phila., PA 19104. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 17, 2019