Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Walter E. Weidner, 93, of West Chester, PA, passed away March 3, 2019. Born in 1926, he was a son of the late Walter F. and Carrie Weidner. Walt was the beloved husband of the late Mary C. Weidner; loving father of Patti Miller, Bob Weidner (Kitty), Steve Weidner (Mary Lou), and Lori Weidner; adoring grandfather of 11 and caring great-grandfather of 9; predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Vollmer. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 11 AM - 12 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by Memorial Service at 12 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019
