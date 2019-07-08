|
|
Warren H. Houston of West Chester PA, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, age 64. He is survived by his children Jenna C. Houston and John K. Houston of West Chester, Angela (Angie) Harris Kitch (Ray) of Marietta, and sister Nancy H. Canterbury (Jerry) of Cary, NC. Fondly remembered by Laura Gergen Houston and Barbara Mayes Pollock. He was pre-deceased by parents John C. and Jeanne M. Houston, brother James C. (Jimmy), and aunt Isabel Houston Perry. Warren was born in Beaver Falls, PA, graduated from Unionville High School, then went to Pennsylvania State University, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He received his Master’s Degree in Engineering from MIT, Cambridge MA. Warren loved his children, his house and garden, and music, including the Grateful Dead. He had the ability to pick up and play any musical instrument with ease. He loved his antiques, especially inherited family items. A Celebration of Life will be held at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church Street, West Chester, PA at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019. We will tell stories about Warren, please feel free to bring pictures to share. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to The Brandywine Conservancy, P.O. Box 141, Chadds Ford, PA 19317, or to the .
Published in The Daily Local on July 10, 2019