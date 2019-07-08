Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Houston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Houston Obituary
Warren H. Houston of West Chester PA, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, age 64. He is survived by his children Jenna C. Houston and John K. Houston of West Chester, Angela (Angie) Harris Kitch (Ray) of Marietta, and sister Nancy H. Canterbury (Jerry) of Cary, NC. Fondly remembered by Laura Gergen Houston and Barbara Mayes Pollock. He was pre-deceased by parents John C. and Jeanne M. Houston, brother James C. (Jimmy), and aunt Isabel Houston Perry. Warren was born in Beaver Falls, PA, graduated from Unionville High School, then went to Pennsylvania State University, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He received his Master’s Degree in Engineering from MIT, Cambridge MA. Warren loved his children, his house and garden, and music, including the Grateful Dead. He had the ability to pick up and play any musical instrument with ease. He loved his antiques, especially inherited family items. A Celebration of Life will be held at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church Street, West Chester, PA at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019. We will tell stories about Warren, please feel free to bring pictures to share. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to The Brandywine Conservancy, P.O. Box 141, Chadds Ford, PA 19317, or to the .
Published in The Daily Local on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now