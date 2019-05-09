|
Werner Albert Duerr, 85, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Ann I. Dietrich Duerr, with whom he shared 28 years of marriage. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, he was the son of the late Otto and Klara Schick Duerr. Werner received his B.S. Degree in Education from Temple University and his M.A. Degree in German Literature from West Chester University. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957, serving in France, and was honorably discharged in 1959. Werner was a Vocational Educator with the Chester County Intermediate Unit for over 30 years, teaching carpentry and cabinet making. He was inducted into the Chester County Intermediate Unit Hall of Fame. He also worked as travel consultant for 45 years primarily with Chester County Travel. He was a member of the Liederkranz German Social Club in Reading, the German Society in Philadelphia and the Downingtown Senior Center. He enjoyed traveling, reading, woodworking and listening to classical music. In addition to his wife, Werner is survived by his sons, Erich Duerr and Rolf Duerr; a brother, Wolfgang Duerr; three sisters, Hanna Desparates, Barbara Guembel and Susanne Olariu and by two grandchildren, Alexander and Andreas Duerr. He was predeceased by a brother, Walter Duerr and a sister, Charlotte Hug. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 46 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, where family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com Werner’s wish to be interred in Obermaiselstein, Germany will be fulfilled in September. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the international humanitarian agency CARE (care.org), The German Society of Philadelphia (germansociety.org), and the Lord’s Pantry of Downingtown (lordspantryofdowningtown.org).
Published in The Daily Local on May 10, 2019