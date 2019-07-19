Daily Local News Obituaries
Loyless Funeral Home
5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd.
Land O'Lakes, FL 34639
(813) 435-6487
More Obituaries for Willard Galbreath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Galbreath

Willard Galbreath Obituary
Willard Marshall Galbreath, “Bill,” 65, of Lutz, Florida passed away July 16, 2019. He was born in West Chester, PA. and moved to Florida in 2000. Bill attended the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, PA., and then went on to graduate from Henderson High School in 1971. He had a successful career in the automotive industry in the Tri-State area. He is survived by his devoted companion and loving caretaker of 23 years Theresa (Reimel) Perrotta, her husband Joseph Perrotta, her 3 children, and many close friends especially Michael Treston. A Celebration of life will take place Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Loyless Funeral Home in Florida. Words of Comfort may be expressed at: LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 21, 2019
