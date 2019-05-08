Daily Local News Obituaries
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Willard “Chip” H. Smedley, age 90, of Kendal passed away on Apr. 30, 2019. Chip was the beloved husband for 66 years of the late Julia Walton Smedley; father of Jann Lamborn (Gary) and Judi Dantonio (Robert); grandfather of David Lamborn, Donald Lamborn, Julia Altenburger (Christian), Jamye Lamborn (John), Rebecca Dantonio and Evan Tsiaras; great-grandfather of Tyler Christian Altenburger and brother of William Smedley, IV. Visitation will be from 1 until 2PM Sat. May 11, 2019 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. A Quaker Memorial Meeting for Worship will be at 2PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions to: London Grove Burial Grounds, 550 W. Street Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348 -OR- Willow Tree Hospice, 616 East Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in The Daily Local on May 10, 2019
