William A. “Bill” Killinger, 72, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 under the care of Brandywine Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Frances (Hendricks) Killinger, with whom he shared six years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, Bill was the son of the late Sylvia (Martin) and Ruben C. Killinger. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Coatesville Scrap. Bill enjoyed gardening, animals, collecting militaria, collecting hats, and antiquing for collectibles. Bill was a loving husband, Dad, and Pop-pop. Bill is survived, in addition to his wife, by his stepdaughter, Ann DeBeneditto of Pequea and his son, William Blair, husband of Susan, of York; grandchildren, Devan, Emily, Paige, Stevi Jo, and Gabby; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles Killinger, Betty Clevenstine, Rose Stier, and Sarah Manning. He was predeceased by siblings, Ruben Killinger and Dorothy McCarraher. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 28th, 2020 at 2 PM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA, followed by interment at St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery of Compass. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 1 PM until the time service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s memory to a local no-kill shelter. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Online condolences can be posted www.wildefuneralhome.com