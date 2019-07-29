|
On Monday, July 22, 2019, William Dale Barker, loving life partner of Sybil DiSanti, passed away at age 58. Dale most recently resided in Gap, PA. Dale received his education through the Coatesville School District where he was an outstanding athlete with a driving passion for soccer who was a standout player on the field. Dale enjoyed sports as a spectator, as well, enjoying small time betting on professional games with friends. Dale was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who loved the old Harleys ... flat black primer paint, jockey shift and kick start were his norm. He enjoyed long rides with friends and the social clubs where he’d gather with friends and loved ones to have a good old time. Dale possessed a great sense of humor often wrapped in prankish jokes. He was known for his quick wit, his kind spirit, and his loyalty to friends and family ... he deeply touched all who had the good fortune to know him. Dale worked at Deluxe Check, Delaware Container, Sweigert Masonry, Frye Electric ending his career as a Caln Township employee. He had a high work standard and took great pride in the jobs he performed ... his work ethic was exemplary. Dale loved and adored his recently deceased dog named Puppy. He credited Puppy with saving his life through the years and was deeply pained to see him pass last year. His beloved dog named Angel stepped in after that and provided him the love and companionship he so enjoyed and missed after Puppy’s passing. Dale was preceded in death by his father, Carl Gaither Barker, Sr. and is survived by his mother Betty McLean Barker, his daughter Stephanie Barker, his brothers Richard Barker, John Barker and Carl Gaither Barker, Jr., numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, countless friends and his life partner Sybil DiSanti. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home located at 339 West Kings Hwy in Coatesville, PA. Interment will be private with the family.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 4, 2019