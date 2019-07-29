|
|
William J. Barnett, Sr., (Bill), 80, born April 10, 1939, passed away on July 26, 2019.
Bill was born and raised in Ridley Township and a resident of Chester County for the past 47 years.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps., was a Carpenter for 31 years, and a Business Agent for the Carpenter's Union Philadelphia Metropolitan District Council for ten years.
He was an avid fisherman and sports lover, and rooted hard for the Eagles, Phillies and Ridley Raiders. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Toni, and they visited many different parts of the world over the years.
To Bill, his family was everything, and his grandchildren were his greatest joy. He attended every baseball, football, soccer, and hockey game that he could, always coaching from the sidelines and proudly relishing in their successes.
Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Antoinette (Novak), son William (Roslyn); daughter Antoinette (Joseph), and grandchildren Zachary and Jessica Barnett and Brandon and Ryan Leboon. Bill is also survived by his sisters Mary Breckenridge and Judy Barnett; and was predeceased by Dorothy Rubeck and Elizabeth Mooney.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St., West Chester, PA on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will be at Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Route 54 (Hometown)
Tamaqua, PA, on Wednesday, July 31 at 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The (www.heart.org), or The Coatesville VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 1400 Black Horse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA 610.696.1181 DellaFH.com
Published in Daily Local News on July 29, 2019