William T. “Blit” Blittersdorf passed away at his West Grove residence surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 23rd. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice (Zell) Blittersdorf who passed away in 2006. He served with the Air Force as a flight engineer for the B29s, during the Korean conflict. In 1962, he opened an auto repair garage and gas station in Kennett Square. In 1975, he opened Blittersdorf Towing and became a founding member of the PA Towing Association and member of the TRAA and Delaware Towing Association. His hobbies were spending time with family, snowmobiling, and boating while also enjoying Key West and the Potato City Motor Inn in Potter County, PA. In addition to being preceded in death by his wife Alice, were his parents William T. Blittersdorf, Sr. and Lulu (Husbands) Blittersdorf, and sisters Dorothy B. Zimmerman and Mary B. Watson. He is survived by son W. Thomas ( Erica) Blittersdorf of Toughkenamon, PA, daughters Dyann (Timothy) Paxson of Kirkwood, PA and Laurie (Bill) Horack of Reinholds, PA, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29th from 6 to 9 pm at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Funeral service will be celebrated Monday, December 30th at 10am at Kuzo Funeral Home followed by interment at Union Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Penn Medicine Hospice, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 28, 2019