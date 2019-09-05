|
William E. Brown, Jr, 79, of Chesapeake City, MD formerly of Coatesville passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Honorable William E. Brown, Sr. and Thelma Esworthy Brown, and the husband of Veronica Williams Brown, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Bill was a 1958 graduate of Coatesville High School. A degreed accountant, he retired from Lukens Steel Company after over 35 years of service in varying capacities mainly related to Benefits, Insurance, and Accounting. Bill loved boating on the Chesapeake with his family and watching ships and other watercraft on the C & D canal from their home in MD. He also enjoyed collecting coins. In addition to his wife Veronica, Bill is survived by his three children: Scott A. Brown and his wife Anita of Bear, DE; Janet L. Bartnicki and her husband Stephen of Panama City Beach, FL; and Norman T. Brown; brother, Thomas E. Brown of Parkesburg, PA and sister, Esther B. Miller of Oxford, PA; as well as 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Bill’s funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12pm at Wentz Funeral Home 342 East Chestnut Street, Coatesville 610-384-0318. Visitation will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers for the family, Memorial Donations in Bill’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital either by calling 1-800-822-6344 or going online to . Please use Memorial ID code 11732786. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 6, 2019